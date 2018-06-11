BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say the confrontation on a Vermont bridge that ended with a man plunging to his death was a planned fight to settle a dispute over a woman.
Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said Monday that 20-year-old Jared Streeter ultimately fell 50 feet off the railroad bridge connecting Burlington and Winooski, suffering fatal head trauma. The Burlington Free Press reports 20-year-old Joshua Granger fled the scene and turned himself in 15 minutes later.
Granger, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutors have asked that Granger remain jailed without bail.
Police say Granger told them there was an ongoing dispute between him and Streeter concerning a girl they liked.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
If convicted, Granger faces 20 years to life in prison.
___
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com