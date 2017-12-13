LLOYD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash on a Hudson River bridge that claimed the life of a 90-year-old upstate New York man.

Police in the Ulster County town of Lloyd say the town of Poughkeepsie resident was traveling east on the Mid-Hudson Bridge when he veered into oncoming g traffic and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The 90-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The bridge was closed in both directions for about three hours.

The span, one of five in the Hudson Valley operated by the state Bridge Authority, links Ulster and Dutchess counties.