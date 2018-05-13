MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says an old wooden bridge over a fast-moving river in Kashmir collapsed as 23 students were taking pictures on it, leading to at least three deaths.

Raja Shahid Mahmood, an administrator in the scenic Neelum valley, says five students were rescued after the bridge collapsed Sunday, and that rescuers are looking for others.

The Neelum Valley is a popular tourist destination in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir. The students, in their early 20s, attend the medical college at Faisalabad.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the Himalayan region in its entirety.