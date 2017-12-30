ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top stories of 2017 brought traffic to a standstill, first on the ground and then in the air.

In March, an interstate bridge burned and collapsed, knocking out a key travel artery through north Georgia.

Then, as the year drew to a close, air traffic ground to a stop when a fire knocked out power this month at Atlanta’s airport, the world’s busiest.

The transportation stories made international headlines, and are among Georgia’s biggest news of the past year as selected by The Associated Press.