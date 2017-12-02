NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island transportation officials say the Central Street Bridge closed last spring for repairs has reopened ahead of schedule.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday the North Smithfield bridge opened six months early and on budget. The bridge carries local traffic on Route 5 over Route 146.

The bridge closed in March and underwent a $7.7 million replacement project that included a complete removal of the existing superstructure. It was expected to open next year.

RIDOT says the bridge was last repaired in 1987.