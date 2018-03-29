PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A bridge being built between New Hampshire and Maine is about to open.

The new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge is replacing an old one connecting Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Kittery, Maine, along the Route 1 Bypass over the Piscataqua River. It was expected to open to traffic Friday afternoon.

The bridge initially was scheduled to open last September. Transportation officials said several nor’easters recently delayed some of the remaining weather-dependent work. Earlier this year, officials cited general contractor Cianbro’s updated schedule for construction.

The original bridge opened in 1940 and closed in August 2016. Construction of the new bridge began in 2015.