NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a brick has punched a hole in the roof of a New York City bus and injured a passenger.

Police are investigating if someone intentionally threw the brick, which hit a 19-year-old man in the leg Sunday night. The victim’s name was not released, but officials say he was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The bus was on its route in the Bronx when the incident occurred. Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials say the bus was taken out of service.