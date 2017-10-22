NEW YORK (AP) — The man who became a powerbroker in New York City while representing guards in the city’s 10,000-inmate jail system will soon face a bribery trial.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday for Norman Seabrook, the longtime former head of the nation’s largest municipal jail guard union. Opening statements is scheduled for Tuesday.

Seabrook has been free on bail since his June 2016 arrest on conspiracy and fraud charges.

Prosecutors say he accepted $60,000 in exchange for steering $20 million in union money to a hedge fund.

In court papers, prosecutors say investigators seized $28,700 in cash from Seabrook’s residence when he was arrested.

Defense lawyers say Seabrook would never put his own interests above those of union members.