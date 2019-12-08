LONDON — Add this head-scratching prediction to the list of campaign-trail utterances made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Brexit is sure to inspire a baby boom if he remains in office.

Johnson made the remarks in an interview published by The Sunday Times of London this weekend as Britain hurtles toward a pivotal election Thursday. He has characterized a vote for his Conservative Party as the only way “to get Brexit done.”

But he’s now suggesting that the British, in a frenzy of celebration, would rush to procreate after the country left the European Union and the results would mirror a supposed baby boom in 2012, which he attributed to the London Olympics that year, when he was the city’s mayor.

“Cupid’s darts will fly once we get Brexit done,” he was quoted as saying. “Romance will bloom across the whole nation. There was one after the Olympics, as I correctly prophesied in a speech in 2012, it was quite amazing. There was a big baby boom.”

The remarks — immediately derided by commentators and social media users — counter all evidence that the drawn-out Brexit process has traumatized the country and divided it into warring camps such as the Leavers, the Remainers, the Fed-up and the Get It Over With Already.

The comments occurred amid a feverish, last-minute dash across the country by politicians to persuade voters ahead of Election Day. They also came on the same day that Johnson promised to limit immigration if his party gained a majority, by making it harder for “unskilled workers” to enter Britain.

Advertising

The baby-boom prediction stood out in an election campaign that has been overshadowed by scandals and concerns, including fears of Russian interference in the vote; accusations that the opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has failed to tackle the scourge of anti-Semitism in his Labour Party; claims about dirty tricks by Johnson’s party; and Labour’s unveiling of leaked documents purporting to show that the National Health Service would be up for discussion in a post-Brexit British-U.S. trade deal, even though Johnson has vowed that it would not.

But the Brexit babies comments were indicative of Johnson’s proclivity for making outlandish, often-dubious, claims that lead to howls of public ridicule or outrage but for which he suffers no real consequence.

For instance, he said in a 2013 interview with “Voices From Oxford” when he was mayor of London that female suffrage happened only because men realized that women could “run them down” with cars.

“I think that women’s liberation, female suffrage, probably wouldn’t have happened, if it hadn’t been for the motorcar,” he opined.

Johnson was also raked over the coals for a 1995 article in which he described the children of single mothers as “ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate,” and referred to single mothers as “uppity and irresponsible women.”

In this latest case, a senior reporter at the newspaper that published Johnson’s prediction, Rosamund Urwin, promptly called it “nonsense” during on a segment on the BBC Sunday. Others called it “silly.”

Advertising

There’s one very clear reason to doubt the idea of an Olympic baby boom, as commentators on social media were quick to point out. While 2012 was indeed a big year for British babies — there were 729,674 live births in England and Wales, according to Britain’s Office for National Statistics, the most in over four decades — the London Games were a summer event, too late to affect that total.

Any Olympics-inspired babies would have arrived in 2013, when births declined by more than 30,000.

What’s more, the high in 2012 was not a one-off boom but the culmination of a yearslong trend. “It’s just been gradually building up,” Paul Vickers, a statistician at the ONS, told The Guardian at the time.

The uplift was linked to a number of factors, including migration, greater fertility among older women and shifting social attitudes about parenthood, as well as to grandchildren of those born in the post-World War II baby boom reaching childbearing age.

And though its effects are still rippling through British schools, the trend has since gone firmly into reverse. Last year, live births in England and Wales were nearly 10% down from the 2012 peak, and the total fertility rate had fallen to 1.7 children per woman, down from 1.94 in 2012. In 2018, the country’s population stood at more than 66 million.

The Sunday Times also disputed the Olympic angle on the number of babies born in 2012: It said, apparently tongue in cheek, that the cause was linked to the release of the erotic novel “Fifty Shades of Grey.”