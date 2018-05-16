ORONO, Maine (AP) — A pub that’s been a preferred after-class hang-out for students at the University of Maine for more than 23 years says it will close its doors at the end of this month.

The Bear Brew Pub opened in 1995 in Orono, after the original owner spent two years renovating a long-empty Main Street building into a cozy neighborhood brewpub. The Bangor Daily News reports the bar and restaurant offered classic pub food like burgers and chicken wings alongside a small array of beers brewed on site.

A new pub, the Common Loon Public House, is set to open in the space a few weeks after Bear Brew’s closure. The owners say it will be an English-style pub.

The Bear Brew’s last day open will be Sunday, May 27.

