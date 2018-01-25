NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire brewery housed in a historic farm has adopted two donkeys as new mascots for the establishment.

Throwback Brewery owners Annette Lee and Nicole Carrier purchased Hobbs Farm in North Hampton in 2015. They inherited local staple Jericho the donkey, who was beloved by the community and mourned after his death in 2015.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Throwback dedicated a beer to the 27-year-old Jericho after his death, calling it the Donkey-Hote — a brew which quickly became their top seller. Carrier says patrons kept asking them when they would get another donkey.

Lee says they found the donkeys Earl and Rockwell from an online ad in November. They are now housed in an open enclosure close to the brewery with a host of other farm animals.

