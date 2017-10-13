MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have plans to extend the protective netting on the field level at Miller Park.
The netting will now run to the outer edge of each dugout.
The Brewers’ plans are in line with other ballclubs that will expand netting for the 2018 season after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. The line drive off the bat of Yankees slugger Todd Frazier last month hit the girl in the face, sending her to the hospital.
The Brewers first extended the netting after the 2015 season to the inside edge of each dugout, which currently meets Major League Baseball standards.
