NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is reporting investment assets and income worth between $92.2 million and $378.1 million.

In a January 2017-through-February 2018 financial disclosure, the ex-governor noted investments between $88.9 million to $358 million. He reported income from $3.3 million to $20.1 million, including $110,900 from his state pension. He listed no liabilities exceeding $10,000.

He told reporters Friday if he’s elected, he’ll resign as chairman of his solar energy company, Silicon Ranch Corporation. He owns $25 million to $50 million in company stock.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn is seeking the Republican Senate nomination. In a House disclosure covering 2016, Blackburn reported between $168,000 and $520,000 in assets, about $4,600 from her state legislative pension and between $400,000 and $850,000 in mortgages.

It doesn’t include her husband’s income amount.