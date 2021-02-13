The Senate hurtled toward acquitting Donald J. Trump on Saturday on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” after House impeachment managers abruptly dropped their push for witnesses only hours after making it, clearing the way for closing arguments and a verdict by day’s end, reports The New York Times.

The trial pushed forward after Democrats prosecuting the former president struck a deal with Mr. Trump’s defense team to add to the trial record a written statement by a Republican congresswoman from Washington state who has said she was told that the former president sided with the mob as rioters were attacking the Capitol.

Earlier, the Senate had voted to allow witnesses in the trial after Democrats made a surprise bid to subpoena Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, Republican of Washington. They cited a statement she made on Friday night recounting how Representative Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, had told her of a phone call he had with Mr. Trump during the Capitol attack, in which Mr. Trump said the rioters were more upset about the election than Mr. McCarthy was.

This story is developing and will be updated.