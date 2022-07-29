TORONTO — It is a crime to renege on a promise to wear a condom during sex without a partner’s knowledge or consent, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled this week.

The decision sends a British Columbia man back to trial for sexual assault, and sets legal precedent in Canada, further clarifying the law governing sexual consent in a country that has been raising the bar for it for decades.

“In no other jurisdiction in the world is it as clear that when someone has agreed to sex with a condom, and removed it without their consent, this constitutes sexual assault or rape,” said Lise Gotell, professor of women’s and gender studies at the University of Alberta and an expert on sexual consent and Canadian law. “The court says very clearly there is no consent in that circumstance — it doesn’t matter whether or not the nonconsensual condom removal was overt, or if it was deceptive.”

The case in question involves two people who interacted online in 2017, met in person to see if they were sexually compatible and then met to have sex. The woman, whose name was shielded by a publication ban, had predicated her agreement to sex on the use of a condom. During one of two sexual encounters at that meeting, the accused man didn’t wear a condom, unknown to the woman, who later took preventive HIV treatment.

The defendant, Ross McKenzie Kirkpatrick, was charged with sexual assault. However, the trial court judge dismissed the charge, accepting Kirkpatrick’s argument that the complainant had consented to the sexual relations, despite Kirkpatrick’s failure to wear a condom.

The ruling was overturned by the British Columbia Court of Appeal, which ordered a new trial. Kirkpatrick appealed that decision to the country’s top court, which heard arguments in November.

“Sexual intercourse without a condom is a fundamentally and qualitatively different physical act than sexual intercourse with a condom,” states the ruling, which was approved by a 5-4 vote by the court and was released Friday.

It adds: “Condom use cannot be irrelevant, secondary or incidental when the complainant has expressly conditioned her consent on it.”

Kirkpatrick’s lawyer said the new interpretation of the criminal code, which will be standard across the country, would drastically change the rules around sexual consent, making it almost like a binding contract that could be signed in advance.