SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s presidential palace says that President Michel Temer has been diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction.
In a statement emailed on Friday, Temer’s press office said aspirin and a low-fat diet are being used to treat the 77-year-old president.
The statement added that catheterization is not being considered for the moment and that Temer will be submitted to periodic exams to monitor his condition.
The statement confirmed a news report posted Friday by the Brasilia-based Poder 360 website.
