SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s top electoral court has begun debate on whether jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be able to run in October’s presidential election.

The court was announced it would address the candidacy of da Silva, who is the front-runner in the race.

It was not clear whether a decision would be made Friday.

In April, da Silva began serving a 12-year-sentence for corruption and money laundering. By law, da Silva is barred from running since his conviction has already been upheld.

However, he and supporters of his Workers’ Party argue he should be able to run while he continues to appeal.