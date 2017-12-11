SAO PAULO (AP) — A woman believed to be the first in Brazil to ask the state for permission to end a pregnancy that did not result from a rape or involve medical issues has had an abortion — in Colombia.
Rebeca Mendes filed a case with the Supreme Court in late November seeking to have an abortion when she was six weeks pregnant, but the court rejected her request.
While waiting for a decision on another petition, Mendes traveled to Colombia last week. She told The Associated Press on Monday that she had an abortion there.
Her decision to have an abortion ends her involvement in a case that garnered national headlines in Brazil and sought to push back against restrictive abortion laws.
