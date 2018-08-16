RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors have filed a murder charge against celebrity plastic surgeon Denis Cesar Barros Furtado over the death of a patient who was given injections to enlarge her buttocks.
Furtado was widely known in Brazil “Dr. Bumbum” — Brazilian slang for backside. He was arrested last month in Rio de Janeiro.
Authorities announced late Wednesday that the charge was filed against Furtado, his mother and his girlfriend. Furtado has denied any wrongdoing.
Police have said Furtado performed the buttock procedure on bank manager Lilian Calixto at his home. Calixto fell ill during the procedure and Furtado rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died hours later.
Prosecutors say Furtado engaged in a “risky maneuver” by injecting a larger than acceptable dose of a substance called polymethylmethacrylate during the procedure.