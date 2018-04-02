BOSTON (AP) — A Brazilian couple has been charged with orchestrating an ATM-skimming operation in three towns.

Forty-two-year-old Alexandre Kawamura, is charged with possession of device-making equipment, and 25-year-old Karem Kawamura with aiding and abetting the use of a counterfeit access device.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says Alexandre Kawamura was caught on surveillance video looking for a skimming device at the Eastern Bank branch in Stoneham. He was stopped by local police shortly after. Other Eastern Bank branches involved in the skimming scheme are in Saugus and Medford, accessed between Feb. 24 and March 16.

Prosecutors allege the equipment used was comprised of pinhole cameras that captured victims entering their pin numbers on ATM keypads.

The sentence for possessing a device like this is up to 15 years in prison, and a fine up to $250,000.

An attorney for the couple could not be identified.