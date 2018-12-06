BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Michel Temer says he’s “not the least bit worried” about corruption charges that could lead to jail time after he leaves office Jan. 1.
Temer invited correspondents to the presidential residence in Brasilia on Thursday and was asked about two corruption cases that nearly forced him from office earlier. He said he’s confident the cases have no merit and will be thrown out.
Sitting presidents enjoy partial immunity, which has helped Temer avoid criminal prosecution. The lower house of congress has twice voted against putting him on trial for charges brought by the attorney general.
Once Temer leaves office, those cases go through the normal court system, which has jailed many politicians in a major corruption probe. They include former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better