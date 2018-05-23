SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say a former governor who was convicted of embezzlement and money laundering has turned himself in.

The press office of Minas Gerais state’s civil police said Eduardo Azeredo arrived at a police station Wednesday afternoon with his lawyers more than 15 hours after he had initially agreed to show up.

A court denied Azeredo’s appeal on Tuesday and issued an arrest warrant so he could begin serving his sentence of more than 20 years. Police and Azeredo’s legal team had agreed he would turn himself in later that night.

When he failed to show up, police said they considered him a fugitive and had been looking for him Wednesday.

Azeredo was governor of Minas Gerais in the 1990s and later served in Congress.