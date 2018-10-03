Share story

SAO PAULO (AP) — The top leftist candidate for Brazil’s presidency is turning his fire toward the rightist front-runner with the election imminent after avoiding direct attacks for most of the campaign.

The blast by Fernando Haddad comes as new polls show Jair Bolsonaro’s lead in Sunday’s first-round vote widening for the first time — and with the two in a virtual dead-heat in a possible runoff.

Haddad on Wednesday accused Bolsonaro of using WhatsApp messages to spread falsehoods — such as claiming Haddad was plotting to let authorities choose the gender for 5 year olds.

Haddad is backed by jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. That endorsement had helped him rise steadily in the polls until this week.

Bolsonaro has not replied to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

