SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian Bar Association is criticizing an electoral court for forcing universities to remove banners containing ‘negative propaganda’ against far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
The association said in a statement that the court’s decision was an attempt to limit the freedom of expression of students and professors.
It specifically pointed to a banner at the law school Fluminense Federal University which read “Law Students Against Fascism.” The banner was taken down earlier this week but replaced by students with one that said “Censored.”
At Rio de Janeiro’s State University a banner honoring murdered human rights activist Marielle Franco was also taken down.
Similar rulings have affected other universities in states nationwide.