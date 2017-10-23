BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department says its investigation is continuing after a Brattleboro business owner fired multiple shots at people who were burglarizing his business.

Police say that on Friday evening the business owner, whose name was not released, called to report a burglary in progress and that he had fired multiple shots from a handgun at the burglars.

It’s unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire, but police found no evidence of serious injury.

Investigators identified several people involved in the burglary. On Sunday, Brattleboro police arrested 34-year-old James Crocker, of Brattleboro on a burglary charge.

Crocker pleaded not guilty Monday to a burglary charge. He’s being held for lack of bail.

Crocker’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

The police investigation is continuing.