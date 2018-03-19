JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new member of the Mississippi House of Representatives has been sworn in.

House Speaker Philip Gunn administered the oath of office Monday to Fred Shanks of Brandon, who won a special election last week representing parts of Rankin County.

Shanks, a former Brandon alderman and Republican, won 58 percent of the votes, beating Bob Morrow, a Rankin County supervisor.

The new House member will fill the remainder of Republican John Moore’s term until January 2020 in District 60. Moore, of Brandon, resigned in December after being accused of sexual harassment.

One vacancy remains in the 122-member House after Democrat Robert Huddleston resigned Feb. 28.

Gov. Phil Bryant has set a May 8 special election to fill the District 30 seat, covering parts of Bolivar, Quitman, Sunflower and Tallahatchie counties.