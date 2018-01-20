BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A huge annual ice-fishing contest in north-central Minnesota has been issued its event permit for later this month.

On Thursday, the Brainerd Jaycees and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department checked ice conditions on Gull Lake’s Hole in the Day Bay for the 28th annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza. They found 18 inches of ice throughout the 2-square-mile contest site.

The contest has drawn more than 10,000 people annually for nearly 20 years. Proceeds are donated to more than 50 Brainerd area charities. Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $3.3 million since the event was founded.

The prize package totals $200,000. This year’s contest will be held Saturday, Jan. 27.