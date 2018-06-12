HOUMA, La. (AP) — A potentially deadly brain-eating amoeba has been found again in a Louisiana parish.

The Courier reports independent testing returned positive results for Naegleria fowleri, which causes fatal brain swelling and tissue destruction, in Pointe-aux-Chenes in Terrebonne Parish. The Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks District issued the notification Sunday and has temporarily switched to a different disinfectant to kill the organism.

Last June, Terrebonne Parish’s water system tested positive for the amoeba in Isle de Jean Charles, where it was found in 2015.

Consolidated Waterworks’ general manager, Mike Sobert, says it began using a 60-day pure chlorine wash on Friday to kill the microbes. It will test the water in two weeks to ensure it’s eradicated. Sobert says the agency had planned to temporarily switch to the pure chlorine for the summer, which has been its practice for the past three years.

