BRAHAM, Minn. (AP) — Braham Area High School is mourning the deaths of two students killed in a weekend traffic accident.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection west of Mora on Saturday morning. The Star Tribune reports a teenage boy died at the scene, and a young woman who was driving died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The occupants of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not released the victims’ names, but Braham school Superintendent Ken Gagner identifies them as junior Gavin Butenhoff and senior Alexis Hasser.
In a statement, Gagner calls the two “treasured members of our Bomber community.”
Braham Area Schools was open Sunday as a gathering place for students, staff and the community.