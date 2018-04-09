PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Central Illinois police are asking for the public’s help in solving an off-campus shooting that left a Bradley University student and a Peoria man dead.
Peoria Police Capt. Michael Scally said Monday the department can’t solve the deaths of 18-year-old pre-med student Nasjay Murry of Chicago and 22-year-old Anthony Polnitz alone.
Police say officers responded to a home early Sunday and saw a large group of people running from the residence. Officers found Murry and Polnitz when they checked the home. A second Bradley student was injured.
Scally said the party was a “social media advertised” event that had upward of 100 people. Many fled the scene dropping various items, including cellphones. The captain urged attendees to talk to police about what happened.
Scally and Interim Police Chief Loren Marion revealed little additional information about the shooting.