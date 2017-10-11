BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Bozeman man who faces a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend is now charged with impersonating an animal control officer in an attempt to pick up her cat from a veterinarian’s office.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 48-year-old Shane Stenerud was arrested Monday and charged with felony impersonation of a public servant. He did not enter a plea. Stenerud was released from jail Tuesday after posting bail.

Prosecutors allege Stenerud called a veterinary hospital saying he was investigating a case of animal cruelty and wanted to pick up the cat that belonged to him and his former girlfriend. He reportedly asked that they not release it to her.

Deputy Gallatin County Attorney Jordan Salo said Stenerud faces a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and two counts of violating a restraining order involving his former girlfriend.

