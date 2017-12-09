BOYS TOWN, Neb. (AP) — Boys Town is celebrating the Christmas season with a bevy of events and displays stretching into January.

The home for troubled boys and girls on the western edge of Omaha is holding its annual Family Christmas Festival this Saturday afternoon, including live reindeer, cookie decorating and crafts.

Also starting Saturday and running through Dec. 16, the campus will host Irish Christmas at Father Flanagan’s House. The house will be decorated with displays, antique ornaments and antique toys from the 1920s.

Through Jan. 7, two historic Nativity scenes at Dowd Memorial Catholic Chapel and on Heroes Boulevard will be on display. A Chanukah parade is set for Dec. 14, and a special Christmas services will be held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Dowd Chapel and Chambers Chapel.