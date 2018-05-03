CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — People attending a meeting focused on diversity in a New Hampshire city where an 8-year-old biracial boy was nearly hanged last year say they’ve participated in newly formed groups emphasizing healing and inclusion.

Dozens of residents gathered at a community college in Claremont, New Hampshire, at the latest of several listening sessions organized by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion. Thursday night’s forum sought suggestions from residents on how to advance diversity efforts and listen to personal experiences with discrimination.

The child’s family didn’t attend, but the incident was referenced multiple times by residents, law enforcement, and town officials.

Many noted grass-root efforts that emerged since the August incident.

The attorney general’s office completed its investigation and expects to release a report. The timing is uncertain.