COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two 13-year-old boys accused of plotting to kill people at their middle school in Colorado Springs could be tried as adults.
Prosecutor Natalie Greenfield says she has filed petitions to transfer the teens out of juvenile court, and she is pursuing a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
The Gazette reports the Sabin Middle School students were arrested Oct. 6 following an investigation that uncovered guns and other evidence. Investigators say they learned the students had established a “kill list” and were messaging each other to decide how to carry out the attack. Police were tipped off by an adult who overheard other children talking about what was happening.
The boys allegedly named both adults and children.
A video shows the teens under a bridge tossing what police described in court Friday as “a Molotov cocktail.”
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com