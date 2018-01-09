BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two 15-year-old boys have been charged as adults in a shooting that seriously injured a 16-year-old boy in Bend.
KTVZ reports the boys, one of whom just turned 15, were arraigned Monday on charges of robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Police had initially charged the teens with attempted murder.
The shooting happened Saturday at an apartment near Central Oregon Community College. Police say the boys stole marijuana during the incident and fled. They were arrested later in the evening.
The victim was taken to a Bend hospital.

Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/