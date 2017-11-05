BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the Pennsylvania Game Commission says in a report that the white-tailed deer were killed over two nights recently in Beaver County.

The 10-year-old and a 17-year-old Ohio resident were charged with four misdemeanor and six felony counts of unlawful taking of big game as well as numerous summary offenses for other violations.

The Oct. 31 report, which didn’t identify the youths, said a tip to the commission’s “Operation Game Thief” hotline led to the charges.