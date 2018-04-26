OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County authorities charged a 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man with capital murder in the deaths of a woman who was pregnant with his son.

The Kansas City Star reports Devonte Dominique Wash will face the death penalty if he is convicted in the January death of 23-year-old Ashley Harlan of Olathe.

She was found shot to death at her home. Harlan was about 20 weeks pregnant when she died.

Kansas allows seeking a capital murder charge if the defendant knowingly or purposely killed or created a great risk of death to more than one person.

Friends told the Star that Harlan moved from Manhattan to Olathe in early January to be nearer to Wash. She was living with her grandfather when she was killed.

