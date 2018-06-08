ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — Andover police say the boyfriend of a woman who died nearly two years ago is now charged in her killing.
Police announced Friday in a news release that 52-year-old Roger Smith is charged with second-degree murder in the August 2016 death of 40-year-old Sandra Berry.
KAKE-TV reports Berry was found dead in her Andover apartment with a deep wound to her throat.
Smith was Berry’s boyfriend when she died. He was questioned but released at the time.
Smith is currently being held at the El Dorado Correctional Facility for a parole violation. He will be served a warrant and is scheduled to appear in Butler County court June 29.
He was scheduled to be released July 1.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com