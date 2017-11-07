MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee gubernatorial hopeful Randy Boyd is touting qualifications he says make him a conservative candidate, in response to statements made by a rival, U.S. Rep. Diane Black, that the entrepreneur and former member of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Cabinet is a moderate Republican.

Boyd spoke with The Associated Press in Memphis on Tuesday, after completing a 537-mile, cross-state run he used to promote his campaign to replace the term-limited Haslam.

Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and former state commissioner of economic and community development, is one of a handful of Republicans in a race that also includes Black, chair of the House Budget Committee in Washington.

Boyd said he believes in lower taxes, smaller government and the Second Amendment, making him a “conservative Republican, by definition.”