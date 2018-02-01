NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Randy Boyd will hit TV airwaves this week with an ad buy worth about $300,000.
Boyd campaign CEO Chip Saltsman tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the Knoxville businessman’s ads will begin running Thursday.
Boyd is the second of four major Republican hopefuls for governor to start TV ads before the Aug. 2 primary election.
Franklin businessman Bill Lee last week announced his first TV ad buy.
The other two Republicans are state House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville and U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Gallatin.
Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh are vying for the Democratic nomination.
