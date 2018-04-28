ORBISONIA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy will face attempted homicide and other charges following a shooting in central Pennsylvania.
State police in Huntingdon County allege that the boy shot a 54-year-old man in Cromwell Township at about 3 p.m. Friday and then fled the scene on an all-terrain vehicle.
Police said the victim called police and was flown to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately available.
The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, went to a friend’s house two miles away and was arrested without incident.
Police said the boy will also face charges of theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and unspecified misdemeanor charges.