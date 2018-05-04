WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a North Carolina shooting that left a 9-year-old boy with a bullet wound to the face.
Authorities tell local media outlets they got a call Wednesday night that a Wilson home had been sprayed with bullets.
Officers say they found a boy who had been shot in the eye. He was sent to a hospital for treatment, and his family says he is expected to be OK.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught people yelling before gunshots ring out. Police are still investigating the shooting.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating