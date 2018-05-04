WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a North Carolina shooting that left a 9-year-old boy with a bullet wound to the face.

Authorities tell local media outlets they got a call Wednesday night that a Wilson home had been sprayed with bullets.

Officers say they found a boy who had been shot in the eye. He was sent to a hospital for treatment, and his family says he is expected to be OK.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught people yelling before gunshots ring out. Police are still investigating the shooting.