NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a 6-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a falling street sign in midtown Manhattan.
WABC-TV reports the boy was struck near Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
It’s not clear why the street sign fell. No further information was available.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com