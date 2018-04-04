NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a 6-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a falling street sign in midtown Manhattan.

WABC-TV reports the boy was struck near Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

It’s not clear why the street sign fell. No further information was available.

