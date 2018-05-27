LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Boy Scout who drowned in a North Carolina pond was using a rope swing to jump into the water.

Lumberton Rescue commander Robert Ivey said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. Saturday and said a boy had gone under at the pond after jumping from the rope and not resurfaced.

Ivey told The Robesonian newspaper that divers recovered the teen’s body in water about 15 feet (4.5 meters) deep about an hour later at the private pond.

The Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts of America released a statement confirming the teen was a Boy Scout and offering thoughts and prayers to his family.

The name of the teen has not been released.

