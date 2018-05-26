NEW YORK (AP) — A 7-year-old boy riding his scooter in New York City has died after he was struck by a bus.

Police say Shevon Bethea of Brooklyn died Saturday after the mid-afternoon collision in the Bronx.

Police say responding officers found the boy injured on the ground. He was taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus was operated by a 38-year-old man who remained at the scene.

The investigation by the New York Police Department’s Collision Investigation Squad continues.