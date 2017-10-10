WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost at a Utah corn maze.
Police Sgt. Joe Monson said Tuesday the child was apparently left behind while visiting the Crazy Corn Maze in West Jordan with a large family group.
He says the boy was cold and frightened but unhurt when someone else at the maze found him Monday evening.
Staffers called on a bullhorn and searched for his family but couldn’t find anyone until his mother called police the next morning.
The boy is expected to be reunited with his family.
Monson says it wasn’t immediately clear how the child’s disappearance went undetected for so long, but police are investigating whether any criminal charges are warranted.