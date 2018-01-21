ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy has been honored for reporting a fire that broke at a City Hall annex in New Hampshire.

Logan Putnam was honored at a Rochester City Council meeting Tuesday for the fire that broke out in May. Firefighters responded to the blaze after Putnam reported that the building was burning. Upon arrival, firefighters determined that a fire was burning in the ceiling above the second floor of the building and extinguished it.

At the City Council meeting, Mayor Caroline McCarley presented Putnam with a certificate of appreciation and CMGC, the company contracted to the renovation on the annex, awarded him a $5,000 educational scholarship.

The City Hall Annex, which in the past had served as a fire station and later a police station, opened in August.