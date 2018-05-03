STOW, Maine (AP) — Wardens in Maine say they are searching for a bobcat that attacked a 17-year-old boy and his father.

The Plowden family first encountered the animal Wednesday night in their backyard in Stow. Carolynn Plowden tells the Sun-Journal that the large cat showed no fear and was acting strangely by walking all around the yard and rolling around.

Her husband John and son Justin went outside to confirm the animal was not a protected lynx when the bobcat suddenly lunged and bit Justin Plowden’s face.

The cat clawed the boy’s back and also clawed the father’s arm. It ran off when a neighbor shot at it.

The Plowdens received multiple rabies shots that night. The boy’s mother says he received four shots in his face.

