Share story

By
The Associated Press

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy died and his 17-year-old brother had to be rescued after an accident at a Georgia waterfall.

Monroe County Emergency Management Director Matthew Perry says the 911 call came in about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that the two boys had been swept over the falls and plummeted about 20 feet.

WXIA-TV reports crews responding to High Falls State Park saw the older boy, James Burdette, alert in a shallow area on a rock. Perry says the teenager’s younger brother, Christian Burdette, had died.

Perry says a crew from Kennesaw, Georgia, rescued the older boy by air. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Perry says apparently the boys had strayed from the park’s hiking trails before their fall.

The 1,050-acre (424 hectares) park northwest of Macon is known as one of the state’s top fishing spots.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

The Associated Press