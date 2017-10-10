FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy died and his 17-year-old brother had to be rescued after an accident at a Georgia waterfall.
Monroe County Emergency Management Director Matthew Perry says the 911 call came in about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that the two boys had been swept over the falls and plummeted about 20 feet.
WXIA-TV reports crews responding to High Falls State Park saw the older boy, James Burdette, alert in a shallow area on a rock. Perry says the teenager’s younger brother, Christian Burdette, had died.
Perry says a crew from Kennesaw, Georgia, rescued the older boy by air. He was treated at an area hospital and released.
Perry says apparently the boys had strayed from the park’s hiking trails before their fall.
The 1,050-acre (424 hectares) park northwest of Macon is known as one of the state’s top fishing spots.
Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/