SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy was severely burned while making camp burners with a church group in Spanish Fork.

KSL-TV reports the boy was flown to a hospital Wednesday night after receiving significant burns to his hands and arms.

Spanish Fork Police Sgt. Cade Harding says a flammable liquid used in the homemade stoves ignited and caught the boy’s clothes on fire. He says the boy had less severe burns on other areas of his body.

Harding says a man also received burns to his hands and legs.

Authorities did not release the boy’s name.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/